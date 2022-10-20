Blimey O’Riley

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley put in another distinguished performance at the base of midfield. He has once again shown that he can fulfil multiple roles in this team. What was so impressive against Motherwell was his positional awareness and defensive capabilities. It all means that, on the domestic front, captain Callum McGregor’s absence is not being felt as keenly as first feared. The only downside, if you can call it that, is that the already heavily-courted O’Riley will continue to attract suitors as the January window approaches.

Do Celtic really need more players?

Motherwell's Blair Spittal and Celtic's Matt O'Riley during a Premier Sports Cup match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park, on October 19, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Speaking of January, earlier in the week, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that plans are well under way to bring in new players during the winter window. Given the size of Celtic’s squad currently, it’s hard to pick out exactly what area needs strengthened. Postecoglou has at least two players for every position and it is more than able enough to win the cinch Premiership in its current state. Injuries, of course, could strike, and Celtic will hope to be in the Europa League beyond Christmas. One wonders whether Postecoglou and Co are bracing themselves for interest in some of their star performers, given that so many of them are shining bright and are bound to attract offers from English cubs.

Pleased for Reo

Post-match, Postecoglou could have spoken about all of his players individually, given the nature of the win. Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada were mentioned, as was Reo Hatate, with the manager pleased he was on the scoresheet. “Good for him,” said the Australian of Hatate’s moment of individual brilliance to make it 3-0. “He's been keen to get a goal for a little while. He got a cracker against Motherwell last time so a different kind of one this time. I thought him, Aaron and Matty were excellent in the midfield today. They had to be. Motherwell pressed us and we needed that second line to play through with Greg and Josip as our link guys. They all did a good job.”

Player ratings

