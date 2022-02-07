Celtic reaction: Oceanic depth of Celtic squad, Tom Rogic masterclass - off field, despicable Davie Cooper chant

Celtic's Tom Rogic celebrates the second of his two goals in the 4-0 thumping of Motherwell which was earned with form that the Australian believes will make the cinch Premiership leaders difficult to stop. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Oceanic depth of Ange Postecoglou’s squad

Across two 90 minutes in which Celtic dished out drubbings to Rangers and Motherwell, Ange Postecoglou utilised 19 different players. Even as he didn’t have Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Christopher Jullien available to him. Apart from the defensive triangle of Joe Hart and centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt, every position in the Celtic team was occupied by at least two different players between midweek and Sunday. Postecglou was able to drop players in and out of his team without any real diminution in quality. From being short of an array of decent starting options when he arrived in June, the Australian has flipped that situation on its head and now has depth which, if he ever has his full squad complement, will appear positively oceanic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Rogic masterclass - off the pitch

Nonchalant goal celebrations from Tom Rogic followed his two cracking strikes at Motherwell. These goals capped a display wherein the special playmaker consistently sprinkled his magic across Celtic’ attacking third. His vibe throughout, and even when finishing with eye-popping finesse, was of a who expects the extraordinary from himself. His post-match interview on Sky reminded he has been accustomed to that from his team too, across a hugely successful nine years at the club. He knows what he is witnessing now from the cinch Premiership league leaders, and how such scenarios can unfold. And, refreshingly, wasn’t shy of saying so. If we keep playing like that, he said of the Fir Park performance, we will take some stopping. When then asked how different it was to be “top of the pile”. “We were top of the pile for the last decade,” he retorted. “Obviously off the back of last season was disappointing, but it’s a familiar position for a lot of us.”

Despicable Davie Cooper chant

As the Celtic team seem capable of scaling ever-new heights, so a section of their away support can threaten new lows. At Fir Park, a chant could be heard from the away end in which the late Motherwell and Rangers winger Davie Cooper was denigrated and his untimely death delighted in. Vile and despicable.

A message from the Editor: