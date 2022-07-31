Celtic reaction: Matt O'Riley show, Kyogo Furuhashi letdown, Aberdeen camp won't be distraught - Joel Sked and Mark Atkinson discuss

However, it was midfielder Matt O’Riley who stole the show with an impressive performance – although forward Kyogo Furuhashi was surprisingly quiet.
Centre-back Stephen Welsh headed in the opener in the third minute of and Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated thereafter, although their superiority waned towards the end of the first half.
Portuguese winger Jota sealed the win in the 75th minute with a terrific strike and in the end it was a comfortable enough victory against Jim Goodwin’s new-look Dons side, whose threat was only occasional.
The afternoon had started with cheers when captain Callum McGregor unfurled the league flag before kick-off at a packed Celtic Park.
