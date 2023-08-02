Celtic reaction: Holm where heart of midfield is, Green Brigade no miss, Bilbao bring it

Holm where heart of midfield is

The Dr Jekyll side of Celtic that extricated them from the Mr Hyde horrors of the first half on a night when Brendan Rodgers fielded two 45-minutes teams had everything to do with the midfield remoulding. Perhaps surprising when their hellish difficulties in the opening period came with a midfield trio of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and the, it must be said, all-over-the-shop newbie Kwon Hyeok-kyu. And the rescucitators were Odin Thiago Holm, David Turnbull and Matt O’Riley. Holm exhibited the poise with his passing and possession security that Celtic were crying out for. It built them the platform that allowed goalscorer Turnbull and O’Riley to push and prod Bilbao. The crucial nature of the accomplished 20-year-old Norwegian – a £2.5m capture from Valerenga this summer – was fully recognised by Rodgers. Holm now entering his thinking for Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser at home to Ross County. “Odin was excellent, his comfort on the ball and his ability. He combined really well,” the manager said. “A lot of these guys I don’t know, so for me there’s a clean slate for them all. It’s assessing over the course of pre-season, what they’ve done in the past doesn’t really matter. That includes the guys who have worked with me before. They have to have that hunger. The second-half team was excellent. Our positioning was good and that allowed us to break through their pressure. In the first-half we were running all over the place and playing on our own. That’s not what my teams are about.”