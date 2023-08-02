Celtic reaction: Holm where heart of midfield is, Green Brigade no miss, Bilbao bring it

The Scotsman’s football correspondent Andrew Smith was at Celtic Park last night and picks out three talking points from proceedings:
Holm where heart of midfield is
The Dr Jekyll side of Celtic that extricated them from the Mr Hyde horrors of the first half on a night when Brendan Rodgers fielded two 45-minutes teams had everything to do with the midfield remoulding. Perhaps surprising when their hellish difficulties in the opening period came with a midfield trio of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and the, it must be said, all-over-the-shop newbie Kwon Hyeok-kyu. And the rescucitators were Odin Thiago Holm, David Turnbull and Matt O’Riley. Holm exhibited the poise with his passing and possession security that Celtic were crying out for. It built them the platform that allowed goalscorer Turnbull and O’Riley to push and prod Bilbao. The crucial nature of the accomplished 20-year-old Norwegian – a £2.5m capture from Valerenga this summer – was fully recognised by Rodgers. Holm now entering his thinking for Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser at home to Ross County. “Odin was excellent, his comfort on the ball and his ability. He combined really well,” the manager said. “A lot of these guys I don’t know, so for me there’s a clean slate for them all. It’s assessing over the course of pre-season, what they’ve done in the past doesn’t really matter. That includes the guys who have worked with me before. They have to have that hunger. The second-half team was excellent. Our positioning was good and that allowed us to break through their pressure. In the first-half we were running all over the place and playing on our own. That’s not what my teams are about.”
Green Brigade no miss
It is not certain why the Green Brigade were a no-show on an evening when one of Celtic’s finest modern-day servants was being honoured, but it was refreshing to see a Celtic crowd devoid of a section of supporters with all manner of non-footballing agendas, and instead fully focussed on supporting Forrest and their team in warm and embracing fashion. Indeed, but for a small knot briefly striking up, there was no indulging in Irish rebel songs. Their presence is expected, however, when the Premiership campaign begins on Saturday at home to Ross County.
Bilbao bring it
Credit should be given to Athletic Club Bilbao for adding the colour and sense of occasion on the evening, aclub with which Celtic are developing a growing affinity. For one, they were backed by a noisy, endearing support. Then there was the adroitness of the Basque side – eighth in La Liga last season – as they gave Rodgers’ men the runaround for much of the first period, to provide them a salutary lesson of the penalties that will await in the Champions League if they prove so sluggish and misshapen against the top class opposition that will be ranged against them.