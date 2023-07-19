The tale of a tussle that ended with an excruciating 6-4 defeat for the Scottish champions in the first of their two-game Japanese tour, was they were loose and lacking in defence after proving lightning going forward. A familiar story when they have encountered capable teams in Europe in recent years. Rodgers is likely to be able to weigh the minuses and a contest played at a fair lick without grievous concerns. Even as he will be annoyed that the scoreline ended up so ultimately unpleasant, courtesy of Ryo Miyaichi striking twice in the closing seven minutes. The opening period seemed so different, at least in terms of Celtic’s endeavours in the final third against the J-League title holders. Daizen Maeda was electric in plundering a first half hat-trick against his old club, and he could have had five with two good openings in addition to his three pristine finishes. He was ably abetted through Liel Abada and Reo Hatate delivering stand-out displays. These three allowed Celtic to spring forward with menace - Hatate’s holding strength and piercing passing setting up a fifth minute equaliser - while the Israeli winger was dynamic on the right flank. As he provided crossing assists for two goals that meant Celtic went 2-1 up inside 21 minutes. Only for Kevin Muscat’s men to respond instantly before and a scintillating move that witnessed the ball moved at pace through the midfield allowed Maeda to bring up his triple for a 3-2 half-time lead with a neat angled clip.

All Celtic’s good work in the final third threatened to be undone by the disarray at the back. Certain mitigation could be cited for that with injuries issues depriving Rodgers of cornerstone Cameron Carter-Vickers and right backs Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston. The full-back losses meant Tomoki Iwata was to the right of a back four in which Yuki Kobayashi partnered Carl Starfelt. Yet it was the senior men that could be apportioned blame for the loss of cheap goals. Celtic initially appearing capable of overcoming this handicap. At least until a host of changes caused them to lose their momentum, their earlier musketeers Maeda, Abada and Hatate all withdrawn before the closing stages.

