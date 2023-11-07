More misery on the road for Celtic in the Champions League. In the latest instalment of humblings at Europe’s top table, Daizen Maeda was sent off as the Scottish champions suffered a 6-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid to leave them adrift in their Champions League group.

Celtic were already trailing to Antoine Griezmann's deflected goal when Maeda saw a yellow card upgraded to a red following a VAR review midway through the first half in the Estadio Metropolitano. Alvaro Morata and Griezmann both netted doubles and Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez scored as Atletico capitalised on their numerical advantage in devastating fashion with a string of spectacular second-half goals.

Remarkably, despite the battering in the Spanish capital, Celtic still have a pulse when it comes to qualification for the Champions League knock-out stages. It is very faint, but by virtue of Lazio defeating Feyenoord 1-0 in Rome, Brendan Rodgers’ team – five points adrift of third-placed Feyenoord and six points off Lazio in second – can still finish runners-up if they win in Italy later this month, beat Feyenoord at home and hope Atletico win their remaining two games.

Celtic were soundly beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

This is a difficult group for Celtic and in this match, the damage was done when Maeda left a foot dangling as he went in for a 50-50 with Mario Hermoso, who rolled around on the floor after being caught on the shin as he followed through.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone and six or seven of his backroom staff raced off their bench after the incident, sparking an angry reaction from Celtic manager Rodgers when the referee was called to his monitor. Rodgers was booked for dissent as Simeone dragged one of his colleagues back from confronting the Celtic boss.

They will travel to Rome for the November 28 game without Maeda and fellow winger Luis Palma, who picked up his third yellow card of the campaign when he was booked for dissent.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Celtic twice put themselves under pressure. Joe Hart sliced a punch clear under no pressure following a corner and Callum McGregor headed a poor clearance straight to Griezmann. The Frenchman shot from 20 yards and a deflection off Cameron Carter-Vickers took the ball out of Hart's reach and into the bottom corner.

Alvaro Morata slides home Atletico Madrid's second goal against Celtic.

Palma forced a save in what would prove to be Celtic's only effort on goal as Celtic tried to respond and McGregor soon saved his side by blocking from Rodrigo Riquelme following a counter-attack. The red card soon followed and, although Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved brilliantly from Morata's sliced clearance, the rest of the game was an exercise in defending for Celtic.

Griezmann’s diagonal ball exposed Celtic in first-half stoppage-time. Jose Maria Gimenez headed across goal for Morata to slide in and convert from close range. The onslaught continued, even before the interval, when Hart saved from Angel Correa.

Rodgers brought on Oh Hyeon-gyu for Palma at half-time as he maintained his 4-3-2 formation throughout. Griezmann continued to threaten on regular occasions and Gimenez headed off the bar before the Frenchman netted with a scissors kick on the hour mark after meeting Alistair Johnston's headed clearance.

Substitute Lino took a step inside Johnston and curled a brilliant fourth six minutes later. Correa hit the post before Morata took a touch on the edge of the box and lashed a shot into the roof of the net in the 76th minute. Celtic finished the game with a midfield of Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm and Tomoki Iwata and they lost a scrappy goal in the 84th minute when Niguez finished from close range.

Austrian referee Konrad Plautz presents a red card to Celtic's Daizen Maeda.

Their heaviest European defeat had come in Spain under Rodgers seven years ago and Atletico could not emulate that 7-0 victory amid further pressure.