Celtic rated Scotland best by SFA in licence report - Rangers marked down on 'legal/admin/finance and codes'

Have your say

Celtic were awarded the best rating by the Scottish FA in their licence report.

The 12 Ladbrokes Premiership sides were graded on their ground, first team, youth and legal/admin/finance & codes.

The Scottish champions were awarded a platinum grade - the only club in the league to reach such a high standard.

Three teams, Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone, were given gold awards. The Easter Road side were the only other club to match Celtic's gold standard in each section.

Rangers were given a silver, despite getting gold in ground, first team and youth. They were one of two clubs, alongside Hamilton, to be granted a silver in the legal/admin/finance & codes indicator.

Motherwell, Hearts, Aberdeen and Hamilton all fell into the silver category. The former trio were all marked down for their stadium.

Livingston and Dundee had to settle for bronze. The Dens Park side scored bronze in every sector except first team; the same with Livingston who did not even receive a score for the youth section.

Livingston, along with Hamilton and St Mirren were refused a Uefa Licence award.

The next licence review will be in 2020.