Rangers midfielder John Lundstram scored an own goal and was sent off as Celtic took a massive step towards retaining the cinch Premiership title with a 2-1 victory in a Parkhead thriller.
Celtic moved six points and seven goals clear of their city rivals with two matches left and set themselves up to clinch the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, if Rangers do not drop points at home to Dundee 24 hours earlier. A flurry of activity in the final 10 minutes of the first half saw Matt O’Riley and Lundstram put Celtic two up, Cyriel Dessers pull a goal back, and the Gers midfielder receive a red card for a foul on Alistair Johnston. Rangers had struggled to get a grip on O’Riley and Callum McGregor in midfield although they created several chances of their own in an action-packed opening period. O’Riley missed a penalty as Celtic struggled to finish off the game against 10 men but the final whistle sparked a party.
We give each starter a mark out of ten for their performance at Celtic Park.
1. Joe Hart
Making his 150th appearance for Celtic, the veteran English goalkeeper was a spectator for most of the match. Had no chance with Cyriel Dessers' Rangers goal. 6 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Jack Butland
Where would Rangers be without this man? Their goalkeeper put in another exceptional performance. Blameless for both goals, he made two smart saves from his own player John Souttar and Kyogo Furuhashi and kept the visitors in the match by saving Matt O'Riley's penalty early in the second period. 8 Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Alistair Johnston
Always willing to get forward, the Canadian right-back was in the thick of the action. It was him that John Lundstram caught high and late that led to the Rangers man's red card. Was kept on his toes by Fabio Silva and was isolated in the build-up to Cyriel Dessers' goal. Cramped up as the game went on and came off for Anthony Ralston. 6 Photo: Andrew Milligan
4. James Tavernier
The Rangers captain was a limited force in attack but despite concerns that he would not be able to deal with Daizen Maeda, he was extremely competitive against the Japanese. Gave everything for the cause and kept driving team on. Was pelted by object thrown from the section housing the Green Brigade when taking a corner. 6 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group