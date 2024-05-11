Celtic moved six points and seven goals clear of their city rivals with two matches left and set themselves up to clinch the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, if Rangers do not drop points at home to Dundee 24 hours earlier. A flurry of activity in the final 10 minutes of the first half saw Matt O’Riley and Lundstram put Celtic two up, Cyriel Dessers pull a goal back, and the Gers midfielder receive a red card for a foul on Alistair Johnston. Rangers had struggled to get a grip on O’Riley and Callum McGregor in midfield although they created several chances of their own in an action-packed opening period. O’Riley missed a penalty as Celtic struggled to finish off the game against 10 men but the final whistle sparked a party.