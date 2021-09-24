Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone fixtures rearranged due to clash with Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Three Scottish Premiership fixtures have been moved due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The trio of matches – Ross County v Celtic, Rangers v St Johnstone and Hibs v Dundee – were all originally scheduled for Saturday, November 20 but a new date has been set following the completion of Thursday’s quarter-final ties.

Hibs will now host Dundee at Easter Road on Tuesday, December 14 while their last four opponents, Rangers, will welcome fellow semi-finalists St Johnstone to Ibrox on Wednesday, December 15, both matches kicking off at 7.45pm.

Celtic’s trip to Ross County has also been moved to a midweek slot and will take place on Wednesday, December 15, at 7.45pm.

The Premier Sports Cup semi-finals, which will see Hibs face Rangers and Celtic take on St Johnstone, are due to be staged at Hampden Park over the weekend of November 20 and 21.