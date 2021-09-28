Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone discover Premier Sports Cup semi-final dates

Callum Davidson’s holders will face Ange Postecoglou and his Celtic side on Saturday, November 20 with a 5.15pm kick-off at Hampden Park.
The following day will see Hibs and Rangers battle it out in the other semi. That match will begin at 4pm.
Sign up to our Football newsletter
Sign up to our Football newsletter
Both games will be shown live by Premier Sports.
Message from the editor
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.