Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone discover Premier Sports Cup semi-final dates

St Johnstone will look to continue to their defence of the Premier Sports Cup with a Saturday evening meeting against Celtic after the dates and kick-off times were selected for the semi-finals.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 5:19 pm
St Johnstone are the holders of the competition having defeated Livingston in the final last season. Picture: SNS
Callum Davidson’s holders will face Ange Postecoglou and his Celtic side on Saturday, November 20 with a 5.15pm kick-off at Hampden Park.

The following day will see Hibs and Rangers battle it out in the other semi. That match will begin at 4pm.

Both games will be shown live by Premier Sports.

