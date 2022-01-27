Celtic, Rangers and Hibs Scottish Cup ties picked for live TV coverage as dates confirmed

Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic on Saturday, February 12 for a 5.30pm kick-off while Celtic will host Raith Rovers a day later, on Sunday, February 13, with a 4pm kick-off.

Both matches will be shown live on Premier Sports.

BBC Scotland have also selected two last 16 matches for live broadcast.

Four Scottish Cup fifth round ties have been picked for live TV coverage including Celtic v Raith and Annan v Rangers.

BBC One will show Hibs trip to Championship leaders Arbroath with the match scheduled for Sunday, February 13 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

In addition, Peterhead v Dundee has been moved to Monday, February 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown live on BBC Scotland channel.

The full fifth round draw is as follows:

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd

Peterhead v Dundee

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts