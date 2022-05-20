Celtic quartet learn Japan squad fate as duo miss out on Kirin Cup selection

The duo will be part of the group that will take on Paraguay, Brazil, Ghana and Chile or Tunisia in the annual tournament which takes place across two weeks in June.

However, Parkhead team-mates Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi will not be joining them after the pair were left out of Hajime Moriyasu's selection.

Hatate recently complained of fatigue after featuring heavily for Celtic following his January move from Kawasaki Frontale, making 21 appearances on the back of completing a full J-League season.

Ideguchi meanwhile has only managed one start and five sub appearances for Celtic after picking up an injury following his transfer from Gamba Osaka in the same month.

After playing important roles in Celtic’s title winning campaign, Maeda and Furuhashi also look set to play a major part in the Kirin Cup after Japan boss Moriyasu namechecked the pair as being the "Japanese weapon".

He said: “We are building towards our final squad for the World Cup and to play a team like Brazil with so many wonderful players will be a great test for us.

"They have global superstars like Neymar and Vinicius Junior who we are told will be coming to Japan.

Celtic's Japanese quartet (from left) Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda with the Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Brazil have many wonderful players, but so do we.

"We have players in great shape like Furuhashi who has now scored 20 goals for the season with Celtic and Maeda too.