Celtic provide Jota update ahead of Premiership return

Celtic have received a major injury boost ahead of their return from the Premiership winter break.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:19 pm
Jota s back training with Celtic after almost six weeks sidelined by a hamstring injury. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jota, the on-loan Benfica winger, has returned to full training for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Hearts on December 2.

The Portuguese ace had made a stunning start to his Celtic career, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 18 appearances since joining in the summer.

He returned to Glasgow this week after spending time in Benfica receiving treatment over the winter shutdown.

Celtic are currently in negotations with his parent club over securing the 22-year-old on a permanent transfer for a fee of around £6.5m.

The club delighted fans on social media by posting a picture of Jota on the training pitch ahead of match against Hibs on Monday.

The Parkhead side tweeted a GIF of the star at Lennoxtown with the message: "The Portuguese winger is back training with the Bhoys!"

