Celtic preparing bid for £10m in-demand French defender

Celtic are preparing to make an offer for French defender Christopher Jullien.

The Toulouse centre-back is wanted by a number of clubs but is unsure on his future.

The Scottish champions held talks with the Ligue 1 side last week and are set to make an offer.

With Spanish side Celta Vigo keen on the 26-year-old, with other French clubs also showing an interest Toulouse have put a £10million price tag on the player.

Jullien made 35 appearances for the French side last season but has yet to make his mind up on whether he would be keen to move to Parkhead, according to local paper La Dépêche du Midi.

Celtic could be set for a huge windfall if Arsenal meet their £25million valuation of Kieran Tierney.

Boss Neil Lennon has targeted the defence as a priority with a right-back also required following the departure of Mikael Lustig.