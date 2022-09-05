News you can trust since 1817
Celtic predicted to win more Champions League points than rivals Rangers

Celtic and Rangers get their Champions League group stage campaign under way this week with two enticing encounters.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:24 pm

Real Madrid visit Celtic Park on Tuesday night, while last season’s Europa League finalists travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax.

They go into these mouthwatering clashes in very different places following the meeting between the sides at the weekend.

Celtic waltzed to a 4-0 home success over their rivals in a convincing manner, opening up a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

That, alongside the difficulty of the respective Champions League groups they are in, is reflected in the bookmakers’ price of which of the Glasgow giants will pick up more points across their six European fixtures.

As well as Real Madrid, Celtic have RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, while Liverpool and Napoli make up Rangers’ group.

Celtic are seen as 1/ 2 favourites to pick up the most points with BetVictor, while Rangers are priced at 9/4. The same total is 6/1.

Celtic and Rangers begin their Champions League group stage campaign this week. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
