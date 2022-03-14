Jota and Liel Abada miss Celtic match - Ange Postecoglou gives update for weekend match

Jota missed the Scottish Cup quarter final. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Nir Bitton and Anthony Ralston were replaced by Reo Hatate and Josip Juranovic, but both were tactical switches for the Celtic boss after a week on the Lennoxtown training ground with his first team squad.

Postecoglou did reveal though that his hand was forced by the absence of wingers Liel Abada and Jota as he assessed their chances ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match with Ross County at Parkhead.

"Jota got a knock in the last game but he'll be alright for the weekend. Today [against Dundee United] just came too soon,” he told BBC Sportsound. "Abada's got an illness but he'll be alright for the weekend as well. They're the only two."

Long-term injury victim David Turnbull is also said to be nearing fitness, but Kyogo Furuhashi remains out since December.