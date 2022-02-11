Ange Postecoglou reveals Celtic compliments from predecessor Brendan Rodgers and praises Neil Lennon

Yet, he does derive satisfaction from the commendations bestowed by predecessors in the role, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, for his outstanding endeavours at the club’s helm over the past eight months.

Postecoglou even had the opportunity to chat to Rodgers in person when the Leicester City manager attended the 1-0 home win over Dundee United a fortnight ago. And he revealed the Irishman, who claimed seven straight honours in two-and-a-half years in Glasgow before being lured by the Midlands side, has been in his corner for many years.

“Brendan popped his head in before the game. It was great to see him,” said Postecoglou. “He’s someone I came across when he was Liverpool manager. They came down to Australia and [played the team] I was coaching then, Melbourne Victory. He was really kind with his time back then and since then I’ve kept in contact with him. He was one of the first people to reach out when I got the job. He’s been really supportive and has sent me a couple of really nice messages. It was good to catch up with him at the game. I’m sure he enjoyed being back at Celtic Park. He says it’s still the best experience of his football career in terms of the atmosphere and the environment of being at Celtic. It was great to see him.”

Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Lennon, meanwhile, was effusive in his praise of the performance from Postecoglou’s men in the recent 3-0 derby thrashing of Rangers. And the 56-year-old feels he is carrying a torch he is conscious burned brightly not only for so many of the years the now unfairly maligned Lennon devoted to the club, but during the glittering spell presided over by a Rodgers now resented by many among the Celtic faithful for the abruptness of his departure.

“The approval thing is not something that I think about a lot but they are two people who were very, very successful at this football club,” Postecoglou said. “Neil Lennon is a Celtic man. He was here as a player and a manager. Part of my role at this football club is to represent everyone at this football club including past players and managers. Hopefully I produce a team that they are proud of because they will always be associated with this club and I know that they want this club to do well. If I’m pleasing them then I’m happy, because it means I’m taking the club in the right direction.”

