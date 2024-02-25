Celtic players have to cope with demand - 'I thought, OK decent result, and it definitely wasn’t'

On-loan striker Adam Idah says he is revelling in the expectation levels at Celtic – and says the difference between the pressure in Glasgow and Norwich City is massive.

The Irish striker moved to Celtic on deadline and has played four games for the club, scoring two penalties in the 2-1 win over Hibs earlier this month. Since Idah’s arrival, Celtic have been knocked off top spot by Rangers in what is turning out to be a thrilling title race and while the changing of the guard has brought much flak the way of Celtic, the 23-year-old insists the demands at the club are what any player would want.

"I’m loving it,” said Idah. “Everyone’s been great, training’s been good and I’m getting games so I’m loving life in Glasgow. You wouldn’t enjoy football if you didn’t enjoy pressure. You have to be up for it and know how to deal with it. I know there’s a lot of it here but it’s what you play the game for. There’s obviously a big difference between Norwich and here. In my first game played Aberdeen and when we drew I thought ‘OK decent result’ and it definitely wasn’t! The demand is what it should be because it’s such a big club. The more I’m around the place and the city it’s all football here, which is really good.”

Idah has started Celtic past three matches and has been paired with Kyogo Furuhashi in attack, with Celtic playing with two out-and-out forwards. Idah is benefitting from the beginnings of a potentially fruitful partnership – even if the two players are unable to converse due to the language barrier.

“I’m enjoying playing with him,” continued Idah. “In the games we’ve suited one another quite well. We can both play the No 9 role quite well and we can both drop into midfield. We switched a few times at the weekend and no-one had told us to do that, we just had a good connection – he knows where I’m going to go and he knows the same about me. We suit each other quite well.