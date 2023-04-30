Celtic player ratings v Rangers: The rock, the anonymous presence, smattering of 6s despite win

We give the Celtic players a mark out of ten for their performance against Rangers at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Joe Hart: Was commanding in his area and set the tone early on, coming through a crowd and producing a strong punch clear. Was unflustered at set-pieces and made a timely block early in the second half. 7

Alistair Johnston: Once again, he did not baulk at the physical challenge posed by this match. Refused to give Rangers easy progress down their left flank. Off injured in 53rd minute and celebrated at full-time on crutches. 8

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Another solid unit, who gave Rangers no way through. Won the aerial battles in his own box and cleared an effort off the line in the 49th minute. Was a rock, alongside Starfelt and anticipated every threat and snuffed it out. 9

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the fans after the win over Rangers.

Carl Starfelt: Rangers will feel they did not put the central defender and his defensive cohorts under enough pressure as he strolled through the match fairly comfortably. Was there to mop up and clear when Rangers did get though. Very strong aerially. 8

Greg Taylor: Proved early on that he was up for the battle. A decent first half but found the second half a little tougher. Lost Tavernier as the Rangers man managed to get a powerful downward head away at the back post but there was a let off as it bounced over Hart’s bar. 6

Callum McGregor: Popped up everywhere in a busy opening period but was caught in possession more than usual as Michael Beale’s men recognised the need to stop him orchestrating things. 6

Matt O’Riley: Tried to get involved but spent much of his time on the pitch on the fringes of the action, although he was involved in the build up to the goal. Replaced in the 65th minute. 6

Jota: Terrible touch towards halftime as Maeda’s cross skipped under his foot while he was in acres of space. Made up for it five minutes later, though, as he rose to header Maeda’s cross past McGregor for the only goal of the match. 6

Reo Hatate: Just back from injury after weeks out, he was pretty anonymous presence for the treble contenders and was replaced in the second half. 5

Daizen Maeda: He refused to stop when O’Riley went down in the 43rd minute and caught Rangers napping as he fired in a cross for Jota to net the opener. Full of energy, alert to runs and on his toes. Grafter and a nuisance to play against and kept things moving. 8

Kyogo Furuhashi: Had to bounce back from a couple of meaty tackles in the opening period. The Premiership’s top goalscorer was bright and refused to let the Rangers backline settle but on a day when Celtic did just enough, it won’t go down as one of his most notable displays. 6

Anthony Ralston: On for Johnston, he made his presence felt with a thundering foul on Cantwell midway through the second half. Part of an impenetrable defensive display. 6

Sead Haksabanovic: On for Jota in the 65th minute and did okay. 5

Aaron Mooy: On for Matt O’Riey in the 65th minute and was a useful addition. Gave Celtic a bit more bite. 6

Tomoki Iwata: On in 65th minute he tried to provide greater forward momentum and kept Celtic pushing for a second. 6