Celtic player ratings v Rangers: Star men for Ange Postecoglou's team as cinch Premiership title edges closer

The draw means the gap at the top remains six points with nine still to play for and the goal difference - 19 in Celtic’s favour – intact.

Jota gave the home side the lead in the first half, drifting into the box to beat Borna Barisic to Daizen Maeda’s goalmouth pass and put his side infront after an even opening where both sides had chances – particularly Ryan Kent in a carbon copy which he fired wide.

Maeda could have extended Celtic’s lead but it was a midfield battle in the first half and while Celtic finished the first period stronger, Rangers impressed in the second half and equalised through Fashion Sakala and the Zambian also hit the post as his game rose to a crescendo as 90 minutes approached.

It remained level though and while Celtic attention turns to the title – six points ahead with nine to play, Rangers now look to RB Leipzig on Thursday.

1. Joe Hart - 6 Little to do but would expect better when beaten at near post for Sakala's equaliser and then bizarre non-passing moment in closing stages brought on more pressure.

2. Greg Taylor - 6 Goalscorer in the previous meeting against Rangers was all about defending this time and had a fairly quiet afternoon dealing with Fashion Sakala in the first half.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7 Unruffled hero of last league encounter cruised it again alongside the well-positioned Starfelt.

4. Carl Starfelt - 7 Stepped out with purpose when on the ball and excellent positioning ensured he was rarely troubled at the back. Helped Taylor deal with Sakala's pace in the first half.