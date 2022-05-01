Celtic player ratings v Rangers: Star men for Ange Postecoglou's team as cinch Premiership title edges closer

The draw means the gap at the top remains six points with nine still to play for and the goal difference - 19 in Celtic’s favour – intact.
Jota gave the home side the lead in the first half, drifting into the box to beat Borna Barisic to Daizen Maeda’s goalmouth pass and put his side infront after an even opening where both sides had chances – particularly Ryan Kent in a carbon copy which he fired wide.
Maeda could have extended Celtic’s lead but it was a midfield battle in the first half and while Celtic finished the first period stronger, Rangers impressed in the second half and equalised through Fashion Sakala and the Zambian also hit the post as his game rose to a crescendo as 90 minutes approached.
It remained level though and while Celtic attention turns to the title – six points ahead with nine to play, Rangers now look to RB Leipzig on Thursday.