Celtic player ratings - Two stars provide wonderful moments but one ace is surprisingly subdued

The teams were the last to play as the champions unfurled the title-winning flag, celebrating their achievement last season.

Aberdeen presented a somewhat unknown quantity for Ange Postecoglou’s men. Jim Goodwin had next summer signings in his starting XI, while two more made an appearance from the bench. It is a new-look Dons side with aspirations of getting back into European football.

However, they got off to the worst possible start as Celtic went in front through Stephen Welsh after three minutes. It looked like it would only be a matter of time before they added a second only to not turn their dominance into an end product. In fact it was the visitors who had the best chance before the interval when Jonny Hayes latched onto a Vicente Besuijen cross but steered his shot wide of Joe Hart’s post.

There was a lull at the start of the second half, eventually brightened up by Jota who sent a stunning curled strike past Kelle Roos to seal the win and earn three points which put Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership after week one.

Next up for Celtic are two away fixtures, first at Ross County then at Kilmarnock before facing Hearts at home.

Here is how all the Celtic players involved in the win over Aberdeen rated out of ten.

1. Joe Hart - 6 Spent much of the game outside his box, high up the pitch. Was rarely called into action but produced one smart tip over the bar in the second half. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Josip Juranovic - 6 Played a more reserved, controlled role, supporting from deeper without bombarding forward regularly. Stung Kelle Roos’ palms with a long-range effort. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7 Marshalled Bojan Miovski very well. Any threat over the top was quickly nullified. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Stephen Welsh - 7 Grabbed Celtic’s first goal of the season, flicking in Matt O’Riley’s corner past Kelle Roos early on. Demonstrated his quality on the ball with some incisive forward passing to break the lines. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales