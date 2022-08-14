Celtic player ratings: Two nines - one obvious, one less so - on thrilling afternoon in Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's Greg Taylor put in an excellent performance.

Joe Hart: Precious little to do. The goalkeeper had to smother a weak Kyle Lafferty shot in the first half and that was about it. 6

Josip Juranovic: Eye-caching in first half as he drove Celtic down the right and combined well with Jota. Great block from an Alan Power shot shortly before half-time. 8

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Not really challenged to any degree. A bit of a stroll for the centre half. Part to play in Starfelt’s fourth goal. 7

Moritz Jenz: Caused concern early on when he went down and was forced off after ten minutes of the second half. In between times he scored an acrobatic hooked effort after the ball fell to him from Callum McGregor’s deflected shot. 8

Greg Taylor: Has been an underrated star of the season so far for Celtic and he again came up with the goods here. Fine ball for Maeda to run onto in run up to opener. 9

Callum McGregor: Led by example. A ball of energy in challenging conditions. Kept the ball moving. 7

Matt O’Riley: Good set-piece delivery and always on hand. Lasted the pace well. One second half shot shot saved by Sam Walker. 7

David Turnbulll: A couple of wayward shots in the first half but a decent performance until he was replaced by Abada midway through the second half. Seems to be enjoying run in the team. 6

Jota: Another stunning strike to add to the collection. He must have been 30 yards out when he let fly for Celtic’s second. Could have scored again shortly afterwards but his effort was saved by Walker. Got a rest with ten minutes left when replaced by James Forrest. 9

Daizen Maeda: Industrious as ever and can claim an assist for the first two Celtic goals although his part in the first was slightly more profound than the second, when he just laid the ball off for Jota to do the rest. 7

Kyogo Furuhashi: Scored the first with a well-finished prod off a post and might have got a second when he hit the bar with a header. Always gave the Kilmarnock defence something to think about. Replaced by Mooy after 65 minutes. 8