Celtic player ratings: Two 8s, two fours on challenging afternoon against Aberdeen

We give the Celtic players involved in the 1-0 win against Aberdeen a mark out of ten for their performance at Pittodrie.

The Celtic players celebrate in front of their fans after finally breaking the deadlock against Aberdeen.

Joe Hart: Bar one slightly hairy moment with the ball at his feet, the Celtic goalkeeper was reduced to spectating duties, such was the paucity of Aberdeen’s attacks. 6

Anthony Ralston: One of Celtic’s better players. Linked up well with Daizen Maeda and then Liel Abada on the right and pierced Aberdeen’s defence with a fine through-ball that fashioned one of their better chances. Put down a marker with Alistair Johnston’s arrival. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Had to thwart Duk a couple of times as the Aberdeen forward broke with pace but never let him past. A comfortable display. 7

Carl Starfelt: Had to stay alert in the first half as Aberdeen threatened sporadically on the counter attack. Dealt with Bojan Miovski effectively. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Taylor: Never troubled defensively and charged forward to support the forward line. Came close with a flashed effort across goal in the second half. 7

Matt O’Riley: Not the Dane’s afternoon in midfield, as he just could not find a way through the Aberdeen defence. Never gave up and was part of a unit that dominated the Dons. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum McGregor: Playing his first competitive match in nine weeks, the captain returned with a bang. Constantly set the tempo, cajoled his team-mates and had the accuracy with his strike on 87 minutes to grab the winning goal. 8

Reo Hatate: Was lively in the opening half-hour as he probed away at the Aberdeen defence. However, his influence waned as the match went on and came off for David Turnbull on 72 minutes as Celtic tried to find a way through. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daizen Maeda: Less than two weeks after scoring at the World Cup for Japan against Croatia, the forward was tasked with giving Celtic pace down the right flank. Plenty of endeavour but little end product, getting no change out of Jack MacKenzie, and was replaced at half time by Liel Abada. 4

Kyogo Furuhashi: His big moment came just after the break when, found by a lovely Abada cross, he failed to score from close range. It was one of the few moments the Japanese was found free in the box. It was a bad miss given Celtic’s struggles in front of goal here. Came off for Giorgios Giakoumakis later in the game. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota: Stung the palms of Kelle Roos with a fierce first-half drive but his trickery and dynamism was not present here. This was the first time he has failed to score against Aberdeen. 5