Celtic player ratings: The irrepressible star and one guilty of over-elaborating in Hearts win as two get 8s

Kyogo Furuhashi put the home side ahead at Celtic Park but they struggled to add to that across the remainder of the match until Giorgis Giakoumakis sealed the three points in stoppage time by which time the visitors were down to ten men.

It wasn't a classic Celtic performance under Ange Postecoglou but they got the job done.

Here are how the players involved rated out of ten:

Joe Hart – 6

There was a first-half moment when the keeper was standing outside his area watching play rage at the other end that his arm position – straight down at his sides – made it look as if he had his hands in pockets. For such one-sided passages, he could have these sewn into his shorts. Situation changed in the second period but he was never required to extend himself.

Josip Juranovic – 7

Has the poise of a sprinter when setting off on long-bursting runs, as Celtic’s dominance allowed him to do on a couple of occasions. The right-back never neglected defensive duties and showed his stamina in being on hand to send in the diagonal cross that was the genesis for his team’s 94th minute second goal.

Celtic players celebrate their second goal in their 2-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Cameron Carter-Vickers – 6

Strangely made the afternoon seem more challenging than the balance of play would suggest ought to have been the case. Over-committed himself on a few occasions when Hearts did progress to their hosts final third in a bitsy second period.

Mortiz Jenz – 7

For the second week in a row, after Kyle Lafferty at Kilmarnock last week, the stylish German was pitted against a striker with the full bag of tricks for upsetting centre-backs in the wily Liam Boyce. And for the second week in a row he stood up to the challenge, Boyce departing early in the second period.

Callum McGregor put in a captain's performance at the heart of the Celtic midfield. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Greg Taylor – 6

The excellence that the Scotland international has exhibited across this fledgling season wasn’t quite in such evidence. A couple of things didn’t come off for the full-back, but his willingness was undeniable.

Matt O’Riley – 7

Like a gopher in how he seemed to pop up all over the park as he helped Celtic take complete control. Balance and technique were sumptuous, though might have made two good shooting opportunities count in his 65 minute outing.

Callum McGregor – 8

There is always talk of the seven/eight out of 10 players. The Celtic captain is one of those. Wasn’t the most spectacular display of his career, but was pretty immaculate in everything he did, whether driving the team forward or blocking off space if back-pedalling.

David Turnbull – 6

Offered decent creativity, starting the move for the early opener, and switches of play but also was guilty of some casual passes that led to moves breaking down. No great surprise when he vacated the scene for Hatate early in the second period.

Daizen Maeda – 7

Like a human bulldog clip in how he can clamp and squeeze opponents, his bustle was also to the fore in clincher, thanks to how he dismissively shrugged off Alex Cochrane before fashioning an artful cross for Furuhashi to turn in. Such artistry runs secondary to his more obvious, and incredible, athleticism which Celtic missed when he was withdrawn after 56 minutes.

Kyogo Furuhashi – 8

The striker can prove harder to pin down than a wasp wearing a jet-pack. Fresh from stating boldly that he was hoping to bag 30 goals this season, a simple finish early on allowed him to make it three in three. If not for taking off too early against a high backline on a couple of occasions he could have had a hat-trick before he made way 18 minutes from the end.

Jota – 7

You can have too much of a good thing. And with some overly-ambitious flicks and feints, the Portuguese winger, while still enterprising and entertaining, was guilty of over-elaborating.

Substitutes