The Celtic players huddle at full time after the 2-1 defeat to Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic player ratings: the biggest let-downs in 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Hampden

Celtic’s hopes of landing a domestic treble are over after their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 6:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 6:46 pm

After Greg Taylor had fired Celtic into a 64th minute lead, Rangers hit back, equalising through Scott Arfield 12 minutes before the end of the 90 before a Carl Starfelt own goal in the second-half of extra-time sealed a joyous afternoon for the blue side of Glasgow.

The Hoops players struggled to find their form as they were beaten by a sharper and stronger Rangers side on the day – a somewhat surprising element given the Ibrox side’s European exertions in midweek as opposed to Celtic’s nine-day preparation time.

Here is how each Celtic player marked out of 10.

1. Joe Hart - 6

Made a couple of important stops and had no chance with either goal. 6

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Josip Juranovic - 6

Was having a solid enough game at right-back until, just after the hour-mark, he crumpled to the ground with a hamstring injury, Replaced by Ralston. 6

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Was untroubled until late into the match, where he struggled with cramp as Rangers wrestled control of the match. 6

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Carl Starfelt - 6

Like Carter-Vickers, suffered as the match went on. Was very unfortunate to score an own goal, but it proved decisive. 6

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
RangersGlasgowIbrox
Next Page
Page 1 of 5