Celtic player ratings: Star man gets 9 but there are some 6s despite rout of Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s Liel Abada celebrates making it 3-0 against Rangers.

Joe Hart: Relatively untroubled though resisted coming for crosses. Decent distribution though when a few goals up, it’s easier to take chances. Got away with one in the second half – gave the ball straight to Arfield at a free kick but referee’s whistle saved him. 6

Greg Taylor: Kept up his fine start to the season with an accomplished display and dealt with Scott Wright in second half as Rangers made a desperate stab at a comeback. Cut back ball for Abada's second goal. Really is becoming a mainstay. 7

Carl Starfelt: Heart-in-mouth moment in first half when he failed to listen or did not hear a call from Hart and headed a harmless ball into danger area. Colak failed to capitalise with an audacious lob. Booked and injured after clattering into Tillman. 6

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Dominant in the air for the most part save for a couple of chances coughed up early on. Allowed those in front of him to get on with it. Booked for a clip on Kent in the second half. 6

Josip Juranovic: Slightly shaky start and when Rangers did pose a threat, it was usually down the left. Failure to get to grips with Barisic could have cost Celtic early on but found the second half less taxing. Sent one shot over. 6

Callum McGregor: Very comfortable afternoon for the skipper although he nearly blotted his copybook with an own goal near the end. Bailed out by Hart who saved his diving header. Led by example as always. 7

Matt O’Riley: Along with Abada, perhaps Celtic’s stand out player in the opening half. Seemed to be everywhere. Two assists too. Flicked the ball back across for Abada’s opener then his quick thinking at a free-kick played in Jota for 2-0. 8

Reo Hatate: A constant ball of energy and he played his part as Celtic swarmed over Rangers at times. Didn’t stop running until he was replaced by Mooy after 73 mins – even then he jogged off. One drive over. 7

Jota: Won and took the throw in that sent Celtic on their way. A constant source of menace and his run in behind the defence for the third should be taught in striker school. Still had lots to do and completed a devastating passage of play with exquisite finish. 8

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic overcame what felt like a huge blow after just four minutes when he was helped off with a a damaged shoulder following a collision with Lundstram. Replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis. n/a

Liel Abada: He won’t enjoy many better opening halves for Celtic. Took the game to Rangers and scored with two explosive finishes. First was angled in after O’Riley’s cutback although McLaughlin might have done better, second was slashed home from eight yards. Frightening he’s still only 20. 9

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Got an unexpected call after only four minutes when Kyogo could not carry on. Should have scored with header after brilliant O’Riley cross. 6

Daizen Maeda: Last person Rangers wanted to see come on when he replaced Abada. Ensured there was no let up in intensity. 3

Aaron Mooy: On for Hatate and kept it simple. 2

Moritz Jenz: Replaced the injured Starfelt after 57 minutes. Bit of a stroll really by that stage. Looked very untroubled. 4