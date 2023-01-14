Celtic player ratings: Star man gets 8 but sloppy defender earns 5 in mixed bag of marks at Hampden

Celtic players rated out of 10 for their performance in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock at Hampden Park.

Joe Hart: A good one-handed save to deny Rory McKenzie after six minutes as Celtic withstood a strong opening from Kilmarnock. Also tipped a Joe Wright header round the post and made a reaction save from Doidge in the second half that was perhaps the best of the lot. 7

Josip Juranovic: Back in the side and looked eager to impress. Some nice interplay with Jota on the right and always looking to get forward. But has his work cut out in the second half as Killie upped the ante. 6

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Steady as ever. Seemed to relish the ever-worsening conditions though did fire one shot wildly over. 7

Joe Hart leads the Celtic celebrations after the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Carl Starfelt: As the ball carrying centre-half, his job was to move out of the defence with the ball. Seemed to get caught in two minds too often and it was his sloppiness that created the early chance for McKenzie, after he gifted the ball to the midfielder. He also presented Lafferty with chance to shoot from just inside Celtic half. 5

Alexandro Bernabei: Endured trying starts to both halves as he sought to get to grips with Daniel Armstrong but recovered both times and took up intelligent positions, often moving inside to create space on the flank like any inverted full back worth the name. 6

Reo Hatate: Goal rightly ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and a shot deflected wide shortly afterwards. Tried to get Celtic out of their early second half funk. 7

Aaron Mooy: Kept possession well and tried to keep Celtic moving but this one of the few occasions when Celtic did not have it their own way in midfield. Curling shot with eight minutes left that had to be well watched by Walker in order to turn it round the post. 7

Callum McGregor: Did not influence the game the way he likes to do although he was tidy enough in possession. A late burst into the box almost brought reward. Tireless as ever. 6

Jota: Swapped wings from right to left at half time but didn’t find the going much easier as Killie policed the winger well. Threatened in flashes. 7

Kyogo Furuhashi: Very quiet for the most part but looked to have unpicked Kilmarnock’s defence on the hour mark to let in Maeda but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for an offside against the Japanese striker, whose heel had strayed the wrong side of the line in the build-up. 6

Daizen Maeda: Maeda’s composure has been questioned since joining but he took Celtic’s ‘second’ goal with impressive poise only to see it chalked off. In the right place at the right time to deflect in opener after 18 minutes. Later made way for Forrest. 8

SUBS

Liel Abada for Jota: Went close with a late header.

Matt O’Riley for Hatate: Provided some extra physicality in both boxes.

Giorgos Giakoumakis for Kyogo: Might have given away a late penalty for clumsy challenge on Wright and then scored game finishing second after good follow-up play when Turnbull's shot was pushed out by Walker.

James Forrest for Maeda: Part to play in the Celtic’s second deep into time added on.