Joe Hart: Not at fault for any of the goals conceded. Made two good early saves from McKay and Snodgrass, he also got down well to deny one of the three penalties taken by Lawrence Shankland. 7

Anthony Ralston: Celtic's best defender on the day snuffed out the threat of Barrie McKay. Also set up his side's opener with terrific run and cut-back for James Forrest to head home and was a constant outlet down the right. 8

Alexandro Bernabei: Early mix up with Daizen Maeda at a throw-in set the tone as he lost his individual battle with Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly before being hooked for Greg Taylor on 65 minutes. 5

Celtic's Greg Taylor celebrates at full time after scoring the winner in the 4-3 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Normally so composed and commanding, the US international mistimed a lunge on Cammy Devlin that was picked up by VAR to hand Hearts their first penalty, and he also lost Shankland inside the six-yard box as Celtic fell behind at the start of the second half. 5

Mortiz Jenz: Never looked fully comfortable. A few nervy passes out from the back early on which were cut out, then a mistimed challenge on Cammy Devlin in the box in the second half allowed Hearts a way back into the game. 5

Matt O'Riley: Flawless in possession at the base of the Celtic midfield as he provided the link between defence and attack. Continues to deputise in the role for injured captain Callum McGregor with distinction. 7

Reo Hatate: A creative force for Celtic throughout with driving forward runs and incisive passing. Japan must be well endowed for attacking midfielders if they are considering leaving the 24-year-old out of their World Cup squad. 8

Aaron Mooy: Guilty of a horrendous miss in the second half, firing wide when through on goal, but played well otherwise. Always available to receive a forward pass as he picked up good positions in the final third and was involved in many of Celtic’s best attacks. 7

James Forrest: Helped create and finish off a terrific move for Celtic's opener with a rare headed goal. Had a quiet game otherwise but Celtic have now won their last 39 Premiership maches when he's scored. 6

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Largely quiet but made his presence count from an Aaron Mooy corner to level score at 2-2. Now 19 goals in 20 starts for Greek striker. Simply does what he's paid to do. 7

Daizen Maeda: Didn’t do enough in the first half but upped his threat level considerably after the break. Clever flick set up Mooy chance, then put Celtic 3-2 ahead with lightning quick burst to get ahead of Hearts defender Michael Smith and nod home the rebound. 7

Greg Taylor (on 66): Not only did he help stabilise the Celtic defence he popped up the crucial winner after being rewarded for a determined run into the box. Showed why he is still ahead of Alexandro Bernabei as the club's number one left-back. 7

Saed Haksabanovic (on 66): The quieter of the three Celtic subs but played his part in seeing out the win. 6

Liel Abada (on 66): Always seems to have an impact in final third and did so again despite late introduction with an assist on the Celtic winner. Also had the ball in the net late on but was ruled out for offside. 6