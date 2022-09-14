Celtic player ratings: 'Left looking silly', 'most likely to grab winner', 'ineffective by his own standards'

Here is how the Celtic players rated out of 10 ...

Joe Hart – 6

Could possibly have stayed big for longer at equaliser but was beaten by a quality finish. Did pull off a decent one-handed save, though.

Josep Juranovic – 6

Pinged the long cross field ball up the park to Hatate for Celtic opener but was left trailing as Mudryk bore down on goal to level the score.

Cameron Carter-Vickers – 7

Like most of Celtic’s defence, he looked comfortable enough throughout the majority of the match as Shakhtar looked to accept a share of the spoils.

Celtic players walk off the field after the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Moritz Jenz – 6

One of several Celtic players who took the game to the Ukrainians and had a shot saved in the opening onslaught. But started to sit off opponents after the home side responded and was caught in possession.

Greg Taylor – 7

Pushed high up the pitch and fired some inviting early crosses in for Kyogo and O’Riley to attack. Major factor in Celtic’s early pressure and settled into another solid defensive display.

Callum McGregor – 6

Left looking silly as Shakhtar broke for the equaliser and part of a midfield that eased off and lost control after the hosts managed to get level.

Reo Hatate – 6

Grabbed the opening goal and it appeared that the Glasgow side would build on that but, as was the case against Real Madrid, there was an absence of their killer instinct in front of goal.

Matt O’Riley – 6

Worked hard and had a presence in front of goal but, like so many of his team-mates, he couldn’t convert that attacking intent into goals.

Jota – 7

He looked the most likely to grab a winner. Skillful and driven but, on the night, he just lacked the end product. A frustrated figure, he was also annoyed when one strike was parried but none of his colleagues pounced.

Kyogo Furuhashi – 6

Ineffective by his own high standards and will be disappointed not to make more of the early possession as Celtic pushed and probed.

Sead Haksabanovic – 5

Was substituted straight after the interval and can’t have too many complaints as Ange Postecoglou looked for fresh impetus and ideas upfront.

Subs

Daizen Maeda – 7

On for Haksabonovic at the start of the second half and put in the work, pressing up front and tracking back to help out his defence. Just wasn’t clinical enough.

David Turnbull – 5

On for Hatate after 67 minutes and tried to bring something different to the second-half performance but was stymied by a Shahktar side happy to settle for a draw.

Giorgios Giakoumakis – 5

Sent on for Kyogo and immediately joined forces with fellow subs Turnbull and Mooy. Passed up a couple of late chances to net a winner.

Aaron Mooy – 6

One of three 67 minute substitutions, coming on for O’Riley and sat deeper to break up home breaks. But almost punished after Mudryk drifted off him in stoppage time.

Liel Abada – 5

A very late alternative for the frustrated Jota but had little time to make an impact.