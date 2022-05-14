Celtic Huddle before bringing the curtain down on a title-winning season 2021-22. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic player ratings: Kyogo shines on trophy day and Tom Rogic's goobye

Celtic romped to a 6-0 triumph over Motherwell on Saturday lunchtime, but though impressive the football was the warm-up for the main event at Parkhead.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 2:54 pm

Fans packed the ground to see Callum McGregor lift the cinch Premiership trophy after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrested the silverware back from Rangers, a success confirmed in midweek at Dundee United.

That left a title procession set for the sunshine in the east end of Glasgow where Motherwell were the visitors who themselves were hoping to secure a fourth-placed finish and two fewer European qualifiers next season.

It wasn't to be as Celtic celebrated in style. As a prelude to the party Ange Postecoglou tried to give it appropriate build-up with a strong line-up, and his team repaid their manager and turned in an impressive display that had the fans on their feet long before the trophy was shown off.

Here’s how Ange Postecoglou's team rated.

1. Joe Hart -

Goalkeeper faced very little other than an early flurry and, later on as Celtic stepped up the pressure and goal-tally, watched on with the rest of the expectant crowd.

Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi

Photo Sales

2. Anthony Ralston - 7

Lifted a delightful assist onto Kyogo’s boot for Celtic’s third - his ninth successful supply of the season.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

3. Carl Starfelt - 7

Defender almost opened his Celtic account with a tumbling header that sailed just wide.

Photo: Steve Welsh

Photo Sales

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7

May have been his final appearance in the Hoops but typically reliable and solid as he has been all season. More a distributor than defender given Celtic's possession.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Tom RogicMotherwellDundee UnitedGlasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 5