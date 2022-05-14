Celtic player ratings: Kyogo shines on SPFL trophy day and Tom Rogic's goodbye v Motherwell

Fans packed the ground to see Callum McGregor lift the cinch Premiership trophy after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrested the silverware back from Rangers, a success confirmed in midweek at Dundee United.
That left a title procession set for the sunshine in the east end of Glasgow where Motherwell were the visitors who themselves were hoping to secure a fourth-placed finish and two fewer European qualifiers next season.
It wasn't to be as Celtic celebrated in style. As a prelude to the party Ange Postecoglou tried to give it appropriate build-up with a strong line-up, and his team repaid their manager and turned in an impressive display that had the fans on their feet long before the trophy was shown off.
Here’s how Ange Postecoglou's team rated.