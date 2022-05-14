Celtic player ratings: Kyogo shines on SPFL trophy day and Tom Rogic's goodbye v Motherwell

Fans packed the ground to see Callum McGregor lift the cinch Premiership trophy after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrested the silverware back from Rangers, a success confirmed in midweek at Dundee United .

That left a title procession set for the sunshine in the east end of Glasgow where Motherwell were the visitors who themselves were hoping to secure a fourth-placed finish and two fewer European qualifiers next season.

It wasn't to be as Celtic celebrated in style. As a prelude to the party Ange Postecoglou tried to give it appropriate build-up with a strong line-up, and his team repaid their manager and turned in an impressive display that had the fans on their feet long before the trophy was shown off.