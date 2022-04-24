Celtic player ratings: Kyogo and Jota star against Ross County - high marks in defence, low in midfield

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota ensured the league leaders restored their six-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the table ahead of next week’s potentially decisive Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park.

Rangers had reduced the gap with a 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday – despite having Leon Balogun sent off in the first-half – but Celtic were always in control in the Highlands after taking a 12th minute lead when Kyogo headed home Jota’s cross.

The Portuguese winger then got his name on the scoresheet with three minutes remaining to seal the victory.

Here is how the Celtic players rated out of 10:

1. Joe Hart - 6 A routine afternoon for the former England stopper who wasn't called into any serious action. Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi Photo Sales

2. Greg Taylor - 8 Solid performance at left-back, particulary in the latter stages as he suppressed the attacking threat of County sub Joseph Hungbo. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Carl Starfelt - 7 Swedish defender gave nothing away all afternoon. Coped well with County's threat from set pieces and long throws. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8 Dominated the physical battle with County striker Jordan White and produced a goal-saving block in the second half. Imperious once again. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales