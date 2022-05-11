Anthony Ralston - No 56 - was the standout performer as a 1-1 draw against Dundee United saw Celtic regain the league title (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Joe Hart: Didn’t have a lot to do and when he was called into action, he didn’t have an earthly. Dylan Levitt’s dipping, swerving effort beat him all ends up and he was also helped by a post on a couple of occasions. Went walkabout twice but that’s his way. 6

Anthony Ralston: A strong contender for the man of the match. Never stopped running from the first minute to last. Shot just over early on and then set up the opener for Giakoumakis with a hanging cross. 8

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Another comfortable evening for the on-loan Spurs defender. Never seems flustered. Always makes it seem easier than it is. 7

Carl Starfelt: Like his centre-half partner, was mostly in control. Now a title winner. Has overcome a difficult start to become a fans’ favourite. 6

Greg Taylor: Strong running as ever. Good movement. Booked. Might see his opportunities restricted next season if Celtic can bring in left-back Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby. But can be pleased with his efforts this season when called upon. This was his 35th appearance of the campaign. Deserves his medal. 6

Reo Hatate: Wasteful with a couple of opportunities including when he took the ball off Abada’s toes in the first half but fired high over. But always available. Made way for Jota after 62 minutes. 6

Callum McGregor: A first title as skipper. No one deserves it more. Controlled play and was as tidy as ever with his distribution. 7

Matt O’Riley: Caught the eye at the start as he made his presence felt. One of the acquisitions of the season. Silky nutmeg in first half. Subbed after 63 mins for Jota 7

James Forrest: Still fighting to regain form and fitness. Looked rusty at times but so nearly put Celtic ahead in the first half when he just failed to reach Giakoumakis’ cross. 6

Giorgos Giakoumakis: A very good centre-forward’s performance. Strong running throughout. And scored Celtic’s goal with a fine header after beating Liam Smith to a Ralston cross. Almost turned provider with cross for Forrest in the first half. A very healthy 15 goals for the season. Dragged another effort just wide. 8

Liel Abada: Linked up well with Ralston in first half. Always looked likely to cause United’s defence problems but an ultimately frustrating outing on a personal level for the winger. Replaced by Maeda with 20 minutes left. 6

SUBS

Jota: Almost scored a thrilling goal shortly after coming on but was denied by a one-handed save by Benjamin Siegrist. 6

David Turnbull: On for O’Riley, slotted into midfield for the last half an hour. Couldn’t get in the way of Levitt’s equaliser. 4

Daizen Maeda: Wild shot wide after coming on for Abada with 20 minutes left but did not stop running. 4

Tom Rogic: Set up Abada, but unable to impose himself. 4