Celtic player ratings as Joe Hart and Kyogo take top marks after 3-1 win at Hibs

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his goal in the 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

CELTIC

JOE HART: Even with his side rampant in attack, the keeper was a crucial performer with two huge one-on-one saves, early in each half. 8

ANTHONY RALSTON: A fourth goal of the season to set Celtic off on their way was followed by an error that almot cost an immediate equaliser. But the player’s redemption tale continues to add chapters. 7

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS: Another defender who chipped in with a goal, his hit making it 2-0 early on, on an evening when the US international was efficient in his principal duties. 7

CARL STARFELT: A thumping header early in the second period almost allowed the Swede to make it a trio of goals from Celtic’s backline. Strong and disciplined throughout, harsh early condemnations of him are beginning to look ill-judged. 7

JOSIP JURANOVIC: Oddly, never really a player that made his presence felt, stll seems adjusting the physicality of the Scottish game. 6

CALLUM McGREGOR: Succeeds in being two players at once, with the Celtic captain fully engaged in his team’s attacking blitz will still able to mop up in front of his defence. 7

JOTA: Switched to the right to accommodate Mikey Johnston, the Portuguese was an energised presence and added an assist to his tally, for Kyogo Furuhashi to make it 3-0 . 7

TOM ROGIC: There is no more sublime footballer in Scotland than the Australian playmaker when in full flow. He was an abosulte delight for the 44 minutes before a hamstring forced him off. 8

DAVID TURNBULL: Constantly on the move, knitted so many sleek moves from his team together and threatened with a couple of drives from the edge of the box. 7

MIKEY JOHNSTON: Only his second start of 2021 as a result of a horrendous run of injuries, the winger justified his selection by teasing and stretching the Hibs rearguard with his nifty footwork. A genuine talent, if his body allowed him to be. 7

KYOGO FURUHASHI: The Japanese striker seems powered by some supernatural energy source such is his running power and eye for defence-splitting runs. His simple finish for Celtic’s third came on a night he could have had another hat-trick. 8

SUBS

NIR BITTON: Introduced in the 44th minute as a result of the Bitton injury, was neat and tidy in the sitter role. 6

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS: Brought on shortly after the hour mark for Johnston didn’t get any opportunities to add to his first club goal last weekend. 5

LIEL ABADA: Only got nine minutes as a replacement for Furuhashi. 3