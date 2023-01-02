Celtic player ratings: Alistair Johnston debut, the lighthouse, awkward Josip Juranovic, average marks

We give the Celtic players involved in the match against Rangers a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.

Joe Hart: Celtic’s destablising following a storming start began with a dozy moment from the keeper midway through the first period that allowed Alfredo Morelos to charge down the ball and almost equaliser. Faultless in the superb finish from Ryan Kent that snared Rangers their first goal, he didn’t have an awful lot to do even when the home team were in the ascendancy across the middle third of the confrontation. 5

Alistair Johnston: The Canadian international produced an impressive debut. Hardly an easy introduction to life as a Celtic player, but appeared more at home in the hostile environment than many more versed in the occasion among his team. 7

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Stood his ground in domineering fashion like the Ailsa Craig lighthouse, his personal duel with the Morelos not for the faint-hearted. Made a couple of immense saving blocks and patently the pick of the visitors’ backline. 8

Carl Starfelt: Had Celtic not conjured up a late goal to emerge with a point, the Swede would have been the man most deeply imprinted in any blame-game branding. In his team wobbling through the concession of an equaliser shortly after the interval, it was senseless for him to slide in on Fashion Sakala and give away a penalty. One of a several questionably interventions. 5

Greg Taylor: Seemed in trouble when he was witnessed banging the turf after going down heavily following an aerial challenge a quarter of an hour in. It was a surprise when he carried on after treatment, and no shock when he had to leave the pitch soon after. Celtic’s rythmn seemed to desert them with his loss. 5

Callum McGregor: Could not exert his usual control, and appeared flustered and stretching for possession and tackles as Rangers recovered from a dreadful start to snap at their rivals. 5

Reo Hatate: In the early stages was finding pockets of space and helping move the home team around. Another, though, that seemed to lose his buoyancy as Michael Beale’s men stepped up their levels. As a result, there was a case for replacing him earlier than the 77th minute.6

Matt O’Riley: Another in and out display from the playmaker who has struggled to produce his best since the resumption following the winter break. Reflected in his giving way to Aaron Mooy not longer after Celtic were left chasing at 2-1 down. 5

James Forrest: Despite 12 years in the Celtic senior side, the Ibrox confrontation brought the winger only his 18th career start in derby. The Govan ground has never been his happiest hunting ground and struggle to make an impact before being withdrawn on the hour mark. 5

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou may consider it a nonsense to question the forward’s contribution by viewing it through the derby prism. Yet, that is inevitable with the fixture the club’s most exacting on the domestic calendar. In that sense, the 27-year-old’s 87th-minute opportunist equaliser – his first strike against Rangers – is significant. Especially since he had been firmly found himself on the fringes before he pounced. 6

Daizen Maeda: The Japanese attacker’s burgeoning reputation was given another uptick when he showed his tenacity and telling composure in burrowing through the middle and rifling in to give Celtic a fifth-minute lead. His contribution beyond the first half hour was as uneven as those in green and white shirts around him, though, before he was subbed for Jota in 77 minutes. 6

