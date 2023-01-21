Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou gave the first indications that Giorgos Giakoumakis is edging towards the exit door in admitting his absence from his squad for the 5-0 Scottish Cup thumping at home to Morton wasn’t entirely fitness related.

On the day that Josip Juranovic’s move to Union Berlin, believed to be worth around £10m, was all but confirmed, Postecoglou hinted the Greek striker could soon follow. Linked with a number of moves – Japan, the US and Italy all reported as possible destinations – it was his frame of mind that appeared to explain his absence from the cup-tie, following a niggle keeping him out of the midweek victory over St Mirren.

“He trained on Friday but it's fair to say there is a fair bit going on with him in the background as well and my view is that it's not just about the physical but the mental too,” said the Celtic manager. “I had a good chat with him and until he gets some clarity about what's happening with him, I think as well as the physical stuff I thought it was better to leave him out.”

The departure of Juranovic, meanwhile, appears only a matter of the finer details being concluded with the right-back believed to have travelled to Germany on Friday evening. The Croatian defender will move on 18 months after he joined in a £2.5m deal from Legia Warsaw with Postecoglou’s understanding, approval and gratitude, it would appear.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans after the 5-0 win over Morton in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"He's been given permission to travel and he'll have a medical with Union Berlin. I assume that if all goes well then he'll move,” said the 57-year-old. “I think he's been fantastic, I've loved working with Josip. He's been a really popular member of the dressing room, he's been a key contributor last year to what was a very, very important season, in the context of what had happened the season before. The fact we had to rebuild the team and get back to where we wanted to be in terms of champions then he was a key component of that. With all of the lads, I'm constantly in dialogue with them about themselves and their careers and people have to appreciate Josip is 28-years-old but he hasn't really got to the highest level until late in his career.

"I think he just wants to maximise his opportunities, to be honest, I agree with him. That's what all of us have in our careers, a limited time and we want to take opportunities. He leaves here as a fantastic player and as somebody who contributed to what was a really important season for us. I certainly wish him well and I hope he goes over there and kills it. He's very well respected within our dressing room and will be missed but that is the nature of football.”

Celtic are continuing to press forward in their attempts to bring in reinforcements but Postecoglou insisted that a deal for South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu of Suwon Bluewings, while nearing completion, is not yet over the line.