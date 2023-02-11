Scotland's National Newspaper
Celtic player admits his goal celebration is 'worst known to man' - he's no Anpanman

Greg Taylor admits he may need to work on his Celtic goal celebration after discovering his shooting boots this season.

By Matthew Elder
2 minutes ago
The left-back has hit the net three times so far this term, scoring in the 4-3 win over Hearts in October, and in the 3-0 wins over Livingston home and away to double his career tally. But while Kyogo Furuhashi is known for his 'mushroom' pose, and Daizen Maeda mimics Japanese cartoon hero Anpanman, Taylor has yet to perfect the art of celebrating a goal.

"It's been nice to get on the scoresheet," he said. "In the system we play you find yourself in these positions a bit more often. I get incredibly excited every time I score and do the worst celebration known to man. It's a great feeling and I'd love to do it on a more regular basis. Whether that happens we can only wait and see."

The quality of his most recent strike against Livingston - a powerful angled drive into the far corner - would suggest Taylor has made a conscious effort to work on his finishing. He insists that isn't the case though. "I wouldn't say it's something that's honed in on as a full-back in terms of practising your shooting but there's definitely drills during the week that you take part in that does hopefully improve that. But it's not just shooting there's a lot of improvements in my game that I need to make and I'm trying to make every day. The more of us that can chip in with goals because we do try to spread it around the team can only benefit us a club."

Greg Taylor celebrates scoring Celtic's opener in the recent 3-0 win over Livingston. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Livingston
