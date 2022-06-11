The 43-year-old, who won 58 caps for Australia and is seen as one of the country’s most decorated footballers, is set to join Celtic as a first-team coach, according to Sky Sports.

Kewell has been out of work since his departure from English National League outfit Barnet last September. He has had previous management experience with Watford Under-23s, Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic and was heavily linked with the Hibs job back in 2019, when he was pictured at McDiarmid Park watching the team play against St Johnstone.

A cultured forward in his playing days, Kewell had spells at Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray before moving into coaching in 2015.

