The 43-year-old, who won 58 caps for Australia and is seen as one of the country’s most decorated footballers, is set to join Celtic as a first-team coach, according to Sky Sports.
Kewell has been out of work since his departure from English National League outfit Barnet last September. He has had previous management experience with Watford Under-23s, Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic and was heavily linked with the Hibs job back in 2019, when he was pictured at McDiarmid Park watching the team play against St Johnstone.
A cultured forward in his playing days, Kewell had spells at Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray before moving into coaching in 2015.
Current Celtic manager and countryman Ange Postecoglou decided against adding to his coaching staff a year ago when he took over, but Kewell looks set to join alongside assistant boss John Kennedy and principal coaches Stephen McManus, Gavin Strachan and Stevie Woods.