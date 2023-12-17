Celtic plan clear-headed analysis of Hearts loss as leadership group steps up to plate

Cameron Carter-Vickers believes cool heads rather than raw emotion will be key as Celtic look to get their stuttering season back on track.

Saturday’s loss to Hearts was their first domestically at home for nearly three years but sparked angry scenes around the ground, with supporters calling for the board to be sacked and singling out chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell for stinging criticism for a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad. Celtic retain a five-point lead at the top of the division but could see that wiped out before the end of the year by a Rangers team who travel to Parkhead for a pivotal derby on December 30. Carter-Vickers understands that strength of feeling among the supporters but believes those charged with fixing this situation need to approach it with calmness and clarity of thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You’ve got to try to take the emotion out of it as much as you can,” said the defender. “Look at the football, analyse the game and try to improve - that’s all you can really do. The emotion is understandable. When you lose a game that’s how we feel as players and that’s how the fans feel as well, but there is no point looking at a game in an emotional state. You’ve got to look at it clear-headed, stay as calm as you can and try to improve. We weren’t good enough. We conceded two sloppy goals, which is something we need to look at in training and try to improve on. We probably should have created more and also finished the chances we did have to try to get ourselves back in the game. Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough.”

Celtic's Callum McGregor tries to lift the spirits of his team-mates after losing to Hearts.