Celtic plan clear-headed analysis of Hearts loss as leadership group steps up to plate
Cameron Carter-Vickers believes cool heads rather than raw emotion will be key as Celtic look to get their stuttering season back on track.
Saturday’s loss to Hearts was their first domestically at home for nearly three years but sparked angry scenes around the ground, with supporters calling for the board to be sacked and singling out chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell for stinging criticism for a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad. Celtic retain a five-point lead at the top of the division but could see that wiped out before the end of the year by a Rangers team who travel to Parkhead for a pivotal derby on December 30. Carter-Vickers understands that strength of feeling among the supporters but believes those charged with fixing this situation need to approach it with calmness and clarity of thought.
“You’ve got to try to take the emotion out of it as much as you can,” said the defender. “Look at the football, analyse the game and try to improve - that’s all you can really do. The emotion is understandable. When you lose a game that’s how we feel as players and that’s how the fans feel as well, but there is no point looking at a game in an emotional state. You’ve got to look at it clear-headed, stay as calm as you can and try to improve. We weren’t good enough. We conceded two sloppy goals, which is something we need to look at in training and try to improve on. We probably should have created more and also finished the chances we did have to try to get ourselves back in the game. Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough.”
Carter-Vickers will work alongside captain Callum McGregor to try to provide leadership to steer the team through this mini-crisis. “It’s no use having just Cal. He’s our captain and shows that responsibility but he needs help. There are a few boys in the changing room who are willing to take that responsibility to try to lead the team, and that’s something we need to do in the coming weeks.”