Celtic Park dazzles with 'back with a bang' tifo and deafening Champions League anthem for Real Madrid clash

The club are in the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2017 and for the first time since the installation of the ‘disco lights’ at a reported cost of seven figures.

At around 6pm the Champions League music was heard in and around the ground and the stadium was packed to the rafters by the time it was heard for real as Ange Postecoglou’s men lined up alongside the most decorated team in the competition’s history.

It is the first meeting of the two winners of the European Cup/Champions League in the group stage with their last competitive fixture coming in the 1979/80 edition of the tournament.

Fans marked the occasion with a hearty rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, a menacing tifo and a huge roar to greet the famous Champions League anthem.