Celtic Park a 'cathedral of football' says Rennes boss as he calls on Ligue 1 side to rise to the occasion

Julien Stephan is hoping his Rennes side rise to the occasion when they face Celtic in a "cathedral of football" on Thursday night.

The French side are bottom of their Europa League group with one point from four fixtures - a 1-1 draw with the Scottish champions in their opening fixture - while a win for the Hoops could clinch top spot.

Rennes arrived in Glasgow on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Dijon in Ligue 1 at the weekend and, although they have no chance of reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League, boss Stephan is hoping a packed Celtic Park will inspire his players.

He said: "After the result of the weekend there is disappointment, obviously, but this is the Europa League, it is really important for us and we want to show what we can do.

"We also want to perform very well because we are playing in what I call a cathedral of football.

"It is a very special place to play so you want to play your best football if possible.

"It is all about the atmosphere. You can feel when you play here that there is a very strong link between the supporters and the club.

"We are also playing for the 2,500 supporters who have made the journey to support us, for pride too and to gain experience as we have a young squad.

"We know Celtic are looking to win the group to get a slightly easier draw after that.

"We know they will play the British style which is 100 per cent and we will try to respond to this."