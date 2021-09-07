Celtic or Rangers - who has the more valuable squad? All 12 Scottish Premiership squads ranked by total market value

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-domestic talents?
Here are the 12 Premiership clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.
(All stats via Transfermarkt, on-loan players not counted as club’s MVP).
1. Ross County
Total squad value: £5 million, MVP: Ross Callachan,, Average age: 24.8, Foreign players: 14
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. Dundee
Total squad value: £6.5 million, MVP: Jason Cummings,, Average age: 27.1, Foreign players: 8
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Livingston
Total squad value: £7.31 million, MVP: Nicky Devlin, Average age: 26.4, Foreign players: 13
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. St Mirren
Total squad value: £7.34 million, MVP: Jamie McGrath, Average age: 25.9, Foreign players: 13
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group