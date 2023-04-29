Celtic or Rangers v Inverness: When is the Scottish Cup final? Date, kick-off time, tickets, how to watch

Celtic or Rangers will meet Inverness in the Scottish Cup final in June after the Championship side booked their place with a 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden.

Veteran striker Billy Mckay scored from the spot after seven minutes when VAR intervened to flag up a Leon McCann handball before winger Daniel MacKay headed in a second after 34 minutes to give the Highlanders the interval lead.

Mckay grabbed his second in the 57th minute with a deft finish to confirm Caley Thistle’s second Scottish Cup final appearance ever [they also defeated Falkirk in the 2015 final] and they will face the might of holders Rangers or Celtic, who meet in the other last-four tie at the national stadium on Sunday.

Billy Dodds’ side were knocked out of the cup by Queen’s Park in January before getting a reprieve after their Championship rivals had fielded an ineligible player, and they will need more of that fortune in the final if they are to produce an unlikely shock.

Inverness will meet Celtic or Rangers in the the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When is the Scottish Cup final?

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic or Rangers and Inverness will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, June 3 – one week after the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. No kick off time has been officially announced but the traditional start time for the showpiece occasion is 3pm.

Scottish Cup final ticket details

Information on ticket sale will be announced by the respective finalists. Ther winner of the Celtic vs Rangers tie can expect a significantly larger allocation than what Inverness CT will receive given the gulf in the clubs’ average attendances. There will also be the option to buy hospitality packages for the match and details on those can be found HERE.

How to watch the Scottish Cup final on TV