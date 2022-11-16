Celtic may look to sell right-back Josip Juranovic as early as January.

According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish champions are open to offers for the defender who is set to start for Croatia at the World Cup. The 27-year-old was linked with a switch to the Premier League and La Liga this past summer after a hugely impressive first campaign since moving to Glasgow from Legia Warsaw for around £2.5million. He was a key player under Ange Postecoglou as the club won back the league title.

Juranovic hasn’t quite hit the heights he did last season but the World Cup could act as the perfect shop window for a player touted as a possible signing for Atletico Madrid. He is contracted until 2026, allowing Celtic to exert the maximum value if a possible transfer emerges.

The right-back addressed speculation regarding a move away earlier this year. He said: "I hope there was something in the stories, but honestly I didn't even ask our manager or anything about it. I didn't care. I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground. It was Atletico Madrid after all, but I'm at a big club already, Celtic. At Croatia, when you have a player like Josko Guardiol, who has been mentioned to make an £80million move, as a teammate, you immediately gain great confidence being in the same side as someone like him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou revealed he has no fear over losing key stars, recognising it is part of the model at the club.