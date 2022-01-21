Celtic offer further Kyogo Furuhashi update - Rangers hope all but over, Bodo/Glimt now a concern

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has given a further update on the condition of star forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

By Andrew Smith
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:03 pm
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi aggravated his hamstring injury against St Johnstone.

Postecoglou has reiterated that there will be no “quick return” for the 27-year-old Japanese internationalist, almost ending any lingering possibility of the former Vissel Kobe man being fit enough to face Rangers on February 2 in the cinch Premiership. Furuhashi aggravated a troublesome hamstring injury against St Johnstone on Boxing Day and has not played since.

Furthermore, in a gloomy-sounding prognosis, there must now be doubts over his ability to participate in Celtic’s upcoming Europa Conference League play-off ties against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, the first leg of which will be hosted at Celtic Park on Thursday, February 17, with the return in Norway a week later.

"It's not going to be a quick return,” said Postecoglou.

"I'm reluctant to put a timeframe on it. We're still looking at a number of weeks at the moment."

