Celtic nutmeg surprise as Rangers duo feature highly but trail Kilmarnock ace in important Premiership metric

When it comes to stats in football there are now an abundance of metrics, from xG (expected goals) to deep completions to goals prevented. Yet, they pale in significance to nutmegs completed.

A wonderful, artistic part of football is the nutmeg. Túnel in various parts of the world, mata nuki in Japan and breed Trinidad and Tobago. Popping the ball through the legs of an exposed opponent and collecting it on the other side. It is scenario which sees the nutmegger become energised and the nutmegee want the ground to open up and swallow him whole.

Thanks to the work of Jaymes Monte, senior analyst at StatsBomb, we are able to see who are the most prolific proponents of the nutmeg in the Scottish Premiership and which teams need to start being wary of how exposed they are leaving themselves when charging into challenges or to close down.

Going into the weekend’s action, Celtic were surprisingly the team to have had the most nutmegs against with 17, four more than rivals Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone. While they control so much possession the reason for such a high figure is likely down to the way they go after opponents when they lost the ball and their commitment to closing down. As a team they have completed 11 nutmegs, more than Livingston, Dundee United and Ross County. And much more than the league’s worst offenders St Mirren who have completed just three nutmegs all season. The shame.

Three teams lead the way with Aberdeen and Rangers on 17 and Hearts on 15. All three teams have players who feature high on the individual list. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman are second with five apiece with Barrie McKay of Hearts, Aberdeen's Duk and Hibs star Elie Youan all on four. Each of those players are fast, nimble, skilful, can go either way when taking on players and quick thinking.

Yet, the outright leader on seven is Kilmarnock star Danny Armstrong. The winger is one of the players most important to their team and has been one of the most exciting individuals across the top-flight campaign with his directness and willingness to cut onto his left foot to shoot or deliver crosses.