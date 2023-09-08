Celtic news: Lawwell's new role, Jota's Saudi exclusion, Palma dispute claims, international debut for star

International debut

Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun made his debut for South Korea in a friendly against Wales on Thursday evening. The 21-year-old was signed on a five-year contract from K1 League side Gangwon FC during the summer. He has made five appearances for the Hoops and was called up to the Korea squad by head coach Jurgen Klinsmann having previously represented his country at under-23 level. Hyun-jun came off the bench to replace Lee Jae-Sung with five minutes left of the goalless draw against Wales in Cardiff to earn his first senior international cap. Celtic team-mate Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has five caps, was an unused substitite. Both players are likely to be called up for the Asian Cup in January which could see Celtic without their services for up to four weeks.

Palma dispute claims

New Celtic signing Luis Palma insists his dispute with the Honduras national team is over following a change in manager. The 23-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Greek side Aris after completing a £3.5m move in the final week of the transfer window. Palma did not feature for his country in the Gold Cup earlier this year after a reported "controversy" involving former coach Diego Vazquez. However, with Reinaldo Rueda taking over in August, Palma is back in the international fold and could feauture for Honduras in their CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Jamaica on Saturday and Grenada on Wednesday. He told DiarioMas: "Very different and a pleasant topic, really. It is a very experienced coaching staff and we are going to work and learn many of them. I never walked away from the national team, I am the person who will never say no to the national team. Previously, it was due to technical decisions, I have to respect, now I am in a new process. I am a player who works for me, for my family, for the Honduran people and for the Honduran national team. A lot is expected of me and I hope to God that it turns out well for all of us."

Lawwell UEFA role

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell has been appointed as a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the European Club Association. He has served as a member of the ECA's executive board since 2014 and was among the invites to the 30th ECA General Assembly in Germany this week. He said in a club statement: "It is an honour to be appointed into these new positions. It is crucial that the Club has a voice at the top of the game, and as we continually seek to strengthen and develop European football as a whole, I will also continue to do all I can to work in the best interests of both Celtic and Scottish football. I would like to thank ECA Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and fellow Board members for giving me this opportunity."

