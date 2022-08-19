News you can trust since 1817
Celtic news: Ange Postecoglou has say on Reo Hatate, Sead Haksabanovic and Alexandro Bernabei situations

Alexandro Bernabei is available for Celtic’s match against Hearts on Sunday despite being arrested on Monday over an alleged drink-driving offence.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:13 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken on the situation with Alexandro Bernabei.
The 21-year-old left-back has yet to play competitively for Celtic since arriving from Lanus in Argentina for a fee reported to be £3.75million.

However, he will be considered for selection despite the club holding an internal investigation into what happened.

“Yeah, there was an incident earlier in the week,” said Postecoglou on Bernabei. “Now there are processes taking place externally and internally, and when they come to a conclusion, we’ll take the appropriate measures. He’s training and available for Sunday.”

Celtic will also have midfielder Reo Hatate available for selection as he has overcome an injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou refused to be drawn on speculation linking Celtic with Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic, with the Montenegrin reported to be close to a move to Glasgow.

