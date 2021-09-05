Celtic new signing 'rejected Serie A', ex-Hibs boss touted for Ireland job, Rangers man tipped to turn things around

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Carter-Vickers knocked back Serie A move

Celtic new boy Cameron Carter-Vickers, who joined on a season-long loan shortly before the deadline, rejected an approach from Serie A side Torino before moving to Celtic, it has been reported. The American defender is believed to have had numerous offers but former Spurs team-mate Joe Hart sold him on a move to Parkhead. (Football Insider)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon favourite for Ireland job

Neil Lennon has been installed as favourite to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager. The ex-Celtic and Hibs boss is currently out of work after leaving Parkhead in February but with Kenny having won just one of his 15 games in charge of the Irish, bookies are taking bets on his sucessor. Lennon is priced as 23/10 favourite ahead of Roy Keane at 11/2, Robbie Keane at 7/1, Damien Duff at 8/1, and former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill at 12/1. (The Sun)

Itten back to turn Gers career around

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has backed Ibrox striker Cedric Itten to turn his Gers career around after joining Greuther Fürth on loan. McLeish said: “Itten has not had a lot of game time. His legs aren’t there in terms of the sharpness you need to be a striker.

“If he can get more game time in Germany then who knows? He could come back a better and more confident player for Rangers and be more of a threat in Scotland.” (Daily Record)

McInnes in McCann ‘disbelief’

Ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits he is baffled by Celtic and Rangers refusing to go after Ali McCann during the transfer window. The Northern Ireland internationalist left St Johnstone for Preston on deadline day for less than £2 million – and McInnes can’t understand why neither Glasgow club were keen.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday about McCann and team-mate Jason Kerr who both moved to England, McInnes said: “I am just surprised and disappointed that neither player has stayed in the Scottish league.

"McCann would have been an easy one for Celtic or Rangers to take and such a hard one for Callum [Davidson] to replace." (Mail on Sunday print edition)

Fuchs off to Blackpool?

Blackpool are reportedly weighing up a January move for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs. The Seasiders were keen on the 23-year-old during the summer window but baulked at United’s price tag. However they could return in January and try their luck again. (The Sun print edition)

Preston feared Celtic swoop

Preston reportedly feared Celtic would try to hijack their late move for St Johnstone’s Ali McCann on transfer deadline day, according to reports. The Northern Ireland midfielder joined the Deepdale outfit for a fee of under £2m late in the day amid fears from the English club that Celtic could look to step in with an extra hour of business in Scotland. (The Sun print edition)

Clarke hails Patterson

Scotland boss Steve Clarke praised Nathan Patterson after his first start against Moldova, saying: “When you watch him playing for Rangers, he's a good player. I think Nathan played a very good game. I wasn't surprised - I knew what he would give us.” (BBC)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.