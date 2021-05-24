Celtic near manager announcement as Eddie Howe wants duo

Celtic are reportedly nearing a deal with Eddie Howe which will allow the club to make an announcement this week.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:54 am
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:15 am
Eddie Howe is reportedly close to being announced as Celtic manager. Picture: Getty

It is nearly 90 days since Neil Lennon exited the managerial post at Parkhead with John Kennedy taking interim charge.

Former Bournemouth manager Howe has been the favourite for a number of weeks.

According to the Daily Record, a deal is finally set to be done as Celtic prepare a revamp to challenge Rangers who ran away with the Premiership.

A key part of Howe’s deal is the arrival of coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone who he worked with at Bournemouth.

A big summer rebuild is planned at Parkhead. Dominic McKay has already taken over as chief executive and a new director of football could also be installed soon.

On the playing side Howe, who received backing from Sir Alex Ferguson, will have a big job on his hands with key stars likely to attract interest from around Europe.

