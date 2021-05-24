Celtic near manager announcement as Eddie Howe wants duo

Eddie Howe is reportedly close to being announced as Celtic manager. Picture: Getty

It is nearly 90 days since Neil Lennon exited the managerial post at Parkhead with John Kennedy taking interim charge.

Former Bournemouth manager Howe has been the favourite for a number of weeks.

According to the Daily Record, a deal is finally set to be done as Celtic prepare a revamp to challenge Rangers who ran away with the Premiership.

A key part of Howe’s deal is the arrival of coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone who he worked with at Bournemouth.

A big summer rebuild is planned at Parkhead. Dominic McKay has already taken over as chief executive and a new director of football could also be installed soon.