Celtic near manager announcement as Eddie Howe wants duo

It is nearly 90 days since Neil Lennon exited the managerial post at Parkhead with John Kennedy taking interim charge.
Former Bournemouth manager Howe has been the favourite for a number of weeks.
According to the Daily Record, a deal is finally set to be done as Celtic prepare a revamp to challenge Rangers who ran away with the Premiership.
A key part of Howe’s deal is the arrival of coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone who he worked with at Bournemouth.
A big summer rebuild is planned at Parkhead. Dominic McKay has already taken over as chief executive and a new director of football could also be installed soon.
On the playing side Howe, who received backing from Sir Alex Ferguson, will have a big job on his hands with key stars likely to attract interest from around Europe.